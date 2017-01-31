Local doctor affected by President's ...

Local doctor affected by President's travel ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

A Bakersfield family physician was held in an airport for nine hours after returning from Saudi Arabia following President Trump's travel ban. Dr. Sarwa Aldoori has been a board certified surgeon with over 35 years of experience women's health and wellness, according to her bio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nudes Mon errybody 2
I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ... Jan 28 Bbb 1
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 27 Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. Jan 27 Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Jan 26 Pirate 13
Hookers on union? Jan 26 Boo 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jan 24 Ftp 11
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,424 • Total comments across all topics: 278,455,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC