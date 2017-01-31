Local doctor affected by President's travel ban
A Bakersfield family physician was held in an airport for nine hours after returning from Saudi Arabia following President Trump's travel ban. Dr. Sarwa Aldoori has been a board certified surgeon with over 35 years of experience women's health and wellness, according to her bio .
