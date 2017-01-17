Lady Antebellum Back With New Single, 'You Look Good,' Prepping Album, Tour
After a short hiatus, Lady Antebellum are ready to crank it up again with their new single, "You Look Good," which is the kick-off for their upcoming sixth studio album, Heart Break , due June 9. After going quiet for a year following the release and tour behind 2014's 747 , the trio will hit the road again, beginning May 26 with a show in Bakersfield, California, with opening acts Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young . "We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word 'heartbreak,'" singer Hillary Scott said in a statement announcing the the album on Thursday .
