Lady Antebellum announce world tour

Lady Antebellum announce world tour

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Music-News.com

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood revealed the news as they performed several new tracks from their upcoming album, Heart Break, during a gig streamed on Facebook Live. Tickets will go on sale for the You Look Good World Tour on 27 January , with the tour kicking off in Bakersfield, California, on 26 May and covering North America, South Africa and the U.K. and Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's your pubic preference? 9 hr CuriousGeorge 1
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Mon jerry 4
Dmv. Id replacement. Mon Help 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Sun Rich 51
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jan 20 Danielle 35
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 18 Ebone17 373
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Jan 16 who cares 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC