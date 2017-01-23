Lady Antebellum announce world tour
Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood revealed the news as they performed several new tracks from their upcoming album, Heart Break, during a gig streamed on Facebook Live. Tickets will go on sale for the You Look Good World Tour on 27 January , with the tour kicking off in Bakersfield, California, on 26 May and covering North America, South Africa and the U.K. and Europe.
