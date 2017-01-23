KCSO bomb squad investigating suspicious object
According to Kern County Sheriff's public information officer Ray Pruitt, KCSO's Bomb Squad is investigating reports of a possible explosive device in East Bakersfield. The device was found on the property of Center Street and Plaza Street.
