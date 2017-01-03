Jon Dorman selected to be Columbus Civic Center director
City Manager Isaiah Hugley said Tuesday in a news release that he will go before Columbus Council on Jan. 24 to ask for approval of the appointment. Dorman has served as general manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., which is home to an ECHL hockey team and college basketball team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|5 hr
|Musikologist
|14
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Sun
|Bruce
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 8
|Tony Rivera
|369
|Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
|Jan 8
|The light
|1
|Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12)
|Jan 6
|theCARS7879
|52
|Tired "Rapper"
|Jan 5
|Cabot
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 4
|Linda
|30
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC