Jon Dorman selected to be Columbus Civic Center director

City Manager Isaiah Hugley said Tuesday in a news release that he will go before Columbus Council on Jan. 24 to ask for approval of the appointment. Dorman has served as general manager of the Rabobank Arena, Theater and Convention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., which is home to an ECHL hockey team and college basketball team.

