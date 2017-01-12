Jerry Brown's bullet train fiasco and...

Jerry Brown's bullet train fiasco and Trump

California governor Jerry Brown has staked out the turf as President-Elect Trump's opponent, hiring Eric Holder to gin up a legal strategy and appointing Congressman Xavier Bacera as his A.G. to oppose anticipated Trump policies in sanctuary cities, the environment, and what some call California's "values." But I have to wonder if Brown doesn't have a vulnerable flank in this battle: the looming financial collapse of his most cherished project, the so-called "bullet train" between the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

