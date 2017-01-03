Jeff Tkac dies by apparent suicide
Bakersfield police were dispatched to a residence on Dinard Place for an apparent suicide near Gosford Road and Ming Avenue Thursday morning around 11:35 a.m. Jeffrey Tkac is a member of the Bakersfield City Council representing Ward 5. Tkac won the seat in the general election on November 8, 2016.
