Jade Hotel residents booted in East B...

Jade Hotel residents booted in East Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Several residents of the Jade Hotel in East Bakersfield have been given the notice to vacate immediately, Kern County Environmental Health officials said Friday. Health officials thought the hotel, located at 706 E. 21st St., was an active hotel but when someone complained about living conditions and that the hotel was being used to rent rooms out, they opened an investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) 19 hr Evangelina 374
Dmv. Id replacement. 19 hr Asap 2
News Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13) Thu Pirate 13
Hookers on union? Thu Boo 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Jan 24 Ftp 11
What's your pubic preference? Jan 24 CuriousGeorge 1
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Jan 23 jerry 4
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC