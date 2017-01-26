Jade Hotel residents booted in East Bakersfield
Several residents of the Jade Hotel in East Bakersfield have been given the notice to vacate immediately, Kern County Environmental Health officials said Friday. Health officials thought the hotel, located at 706 E. 21st St., was an active hotel but when someone complained about living conditions and that the hotel was being used to rent rooms out, they opened an investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|19 hr
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Thu
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Jan 24
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|jerry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC