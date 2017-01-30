Hundreds protest at LAX over Trump order
Large groups of protesters descended on California airports, blocking traffic and marching through an airline terminal to add their voices to the outrage over President Donald Trump's order that bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. About 300 marched through Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night after holding a candlelight vigil outside the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|12 hr
|errybody
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Sat
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Jan 26
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC