Hundreds Protest at California Airports Over Trump Order

Large groups of protesters descended on California airports, blocking traffic and marching through an airline terminal to add their voices to the outrage over President Donald Trump's order that bars nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. About 300 marched through Bradley Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night after holding a candlelight vigil outside the airport. Once they left the terminal, the diverse group of protesters rallied in front of the building and expressed their opposition to Trump's executive order with chants such as "Not My Ban," ''Yes We Can" and "Say It Loud, Say It Clear, Refugees Are Welcome Here."

