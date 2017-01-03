HUD awards $16 million to Valley homeless programs
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in December awarded more than $16 million to homeless housing and service programs in the San Joaquin Valley. The city and county of Fresno and Madera County received more than $9 million for 32 projects .
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
