Houchin giving away movie tickets with donation

Houchin Community Blood Bank is joining with Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16 to celebrate National Popcorn Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017. The public is invited to save lives by donating blood, platelets, or plasma on that day for the opportunity to win two Reading Cinemas movie tickets.

