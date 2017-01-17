Houchin giving away movie tickets with donation
Houchin Community Blood Bank is joining with Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16 to celebrate National Popcorn Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017. The public is invited to save lives by donating blood, platelets, or plasma on that day for the opportunity to win two Reading Cinemas movie tickets.
