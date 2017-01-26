Healthcare advocates keep up the heat...

Healthcare advocates keep up the heat on McCarthy with protest

19 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Ginny Schwingel from Santa Cruz is one of hundreds of people marching from Yokuts Park in Bakersfield to Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office to protest the congressman's views on access to healthcare. Hundreds of people from across California gathered in Bakersfield Friday - many arriving on buses - to express concerns to Congressman Kevin McCarthy about their future access to healthcare under a new presidential administration.

Bakersfield, CA

