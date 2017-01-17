Farmworkers head home after a day of picking at a large citrus farm near Bakersfield, Calif.
In the Central Valley, there's a bumper sticker you see all over the place. It's shaped like California, and reads "My job depends on Ag."
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|5 hr
|Danielle
|35
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Ebone17
|373
|Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Wed
|KLRH
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Jan 16
|who cares
|2
|nudes
|Jan 14
|nobody
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|tellinitlikeitis
|10
|Bakersfield Music Thread (May '13)
|Jan 11
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC