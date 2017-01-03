Falcon hitches a ride with tourists i...

Falcon hitches a ride with tourists in Southern California

A couple visiting California for the holidays has an amazing vacation story to tell, after a falcon hitched a ride on the hood of their car! Marie Kubin and her husband were driving to Anza Borrego Desert State Park near Palm Springs Sunday when they slowed down to take a picture of a rainbow. That's when a falcon dove down out of the air and straight toward their car, then landed on the windshield wiper, Kubin told SFGATE.

