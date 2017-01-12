EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton on Adding 'Voice' Alumni to His 2017 Tour:...

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton on Adding 'V...

The 40-year-old country crooner added his former team members Sundance Head and RaeLynn on his upcoming "Doing It to Country Songs" tour, which kicks off on Feb. 16 in Bakersfield, California, and will continue through March 18th. "There's a tremendous number of talented people that come on The Voice and the talent and connection with viewers is real and tangible," Shelton tells ET in an exclusive statement.

