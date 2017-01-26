El Tejon on 2-hour delay due to weather

El Tejon on 2-hour delay due to weather

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the district is on a delay due to snow and/or ice. Three community meetings have been scheduled by the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans to provide residents with information on prep work in A power outage caused 2,951 customers to be without power in East Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to PG&E.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hookers on union? 1 hr Boo 1
Lets post hoz (Jun '15) Tue Ftp 11
What's your pubic preference? Tue CuriousGeorge 1
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Mon jerry 4
Dmv. Id replacement. Jan 23 Help 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Jan 22 Rich 51
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jan 20 Danielle 35
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC