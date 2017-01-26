El Tejon on 2-hour delay due to weather
According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, the district is on a delay due to snow and/or ice. Three community meetings have been scheduled by the City of Bakersfield and Caltrans to provide residents with information on prep work in A power outage caused 2,951 customers to be without power in East Bakersfield Tuesday night, according to PG&E.
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers on union?
|1 hr
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Tue
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Mon
|jerry
|4
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 23
|Help
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|Rich
|51
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jan 20
|Danielle
|35
