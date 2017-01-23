CSUB top ranking for student upward m...

CSUB top ranking for student upward mobility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield is one of the top universities in the nation for the upward mobility of its students, according to a new study that examines the "mobility rate" of every university and college in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) 56 min jerry 4
Dmv. Id replacement. 4 hr Help 1
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) 20 hr Rich 51
any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14) Jan 20 Danielle 35
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 18 Ebone17 373
Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Jan 18 KLRH 1
krazy keith rules (Jan '14) Jan 16 who cares 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Kern County was issued at January 23 at 4:54PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC