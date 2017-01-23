CSUB top ranking for student upward mobility
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - California State University, Bakersfield is one of the top universities in the nation for the upward mobility of its students, according to a new study that examines the "mobility rate" of every university and college in America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|56 min
|jerry
|4
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|4 hr
|Help
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|20 hr
|Rich
|51
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jan 20
|Danielle
|35
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 18
|Ebone17
|373
|Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Jan 18
|KLRH
|1
|krazy keith rules (Jan '14)
|Jan 16
|who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC