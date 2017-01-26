CSUB to celebrate Chinese New Year
"We would like to use this opportunity to introduce Chinese culture to the University community, and bring in the year of the Rooster," said the coordinator for this event, on behalf of the Asian Faculty and Staff Network, Charles Lam. The Asian Faculty and Staff Network at California State University, Bakersfield will hold an event on Thursday, January 26, 2017, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|10 hr
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Thu
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Jan 24
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|jerry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC