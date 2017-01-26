CSUB to celebrate Chinese New Year

CSUB to celebrate Chinese New Year

"We would like to use this opportunity to introduce Chinese culture to the University community, and bring in the year of the Rooster," said the coordinator for this event, on behalf of the Asian Faculty and Staff Network, Charles Lam. The Asian Faculty and Staff Network at California State University, Bakersfield will hold an event on Thursday, January 26, 2017, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

