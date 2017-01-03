Charles Manson reportedly taken to Ba...

Charles Manson reportedly taken to Bakersfield hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Press-Telegram

This Oct. 8, 2014 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections shows 80-year-old serial killer Charles Manson. A marriage license has been issued for Manson to wed 26-year-old Afton Elaine Burton, who left her Midwestern home nine years ago and moved to Corcoran, California to be near him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) 10 hr Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM 17 hr tellinitlikeitis 2
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 1 Angel 366
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
Tired "Rapper" Dec 20 Java 2
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kern County was issued at January 05 at 12:00AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC