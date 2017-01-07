Charles Manson Is Healthy Enough For ...

Charles Manson Is Healthy Enough For Operation

Charles Manson is finally strong enough to undergo a surgery that will repair a lesion in his intestines that has caused significant bleeding ... TMZ has learned. TMZ broke the story ... Manson was rushed almost a week ago from Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield, CA for an operation.

