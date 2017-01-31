Central California Water District's Misspending 'Shocking'

An irrigation district in Central California's prime farming region gave its employees free housing, interest-free loans and credit cards that the workers used to buy tickets for concerts and professional sports games, possibly breaking the law, state officials said Tuesday. Employees at Panoche Water District based in Firebaugh used the credit cards to buy season tickets to Raiders and Oakland A's games and attend a Katy Perry concert, officials said.

