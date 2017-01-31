Central California Water District's Misspending 'Shocking'
An irrigation district in Central California's prime farming region gave its employees free housing, interest-free loans and credit cards that the workers used to buy tickets for concerts and professional sports games, possibly breaking the law, state officials said Tuesday. Employees at Panoche Water District based in Firebaugh used the credit cards to buy season tickets to Raiders and Oakland A's games and attend a Katy Perry concert, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nudes
|Mon
|errybody
|2
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Jan 28
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Jan 26
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC