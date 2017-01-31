Cement truck overturns on Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE : According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, the driver of a cement truck broke his arm and sustained minor injuries when his truck overturned on Stockdale Highway near New Stine Road.
