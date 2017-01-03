Candy truck crashes, snarls Hwy. 58 t...

Candy truck crashes, snarls Hwy. 58 traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TurnTo23.com

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A big rig hauling candy has crashed on Highway 58 east of Bakersfield, creating traffic problems in the area for the second day in row, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) 17 hr theCARS7879 52
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Thu Ludi 367
Tired "Rapper" Thu Cabot 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Jan 4 Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM Jan 4 tellinitlikeitis 2
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Kern County was issued at January 07 at 3:34PM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,926

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC