Brightwood College hosting health fair
Brightwood College in Bakersfield will host a Community Health Fair event today, Wednesday, January 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wible Road. "We are delighted to provide our community with an opportunity to learn more about their health by providing free health checks and activities to get their New Year started off right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Tue
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Mon
|jerry
|4
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 23
|Help
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|Rich
|51
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jan 20
|Danielle
|35
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 18
|Ebone17
|373
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC