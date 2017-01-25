Brightwood College hosting health fair

Brightwood College hosting health fair

Brightwood College in Bakersfield will host a Community Health Fair event today, Wednesday, January 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wible Road. "We are delighted to provide our community with an opportunity to learn more about their health by providing free health checks and activities to get their New Year started off right.

