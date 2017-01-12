BPD arrests two men in connection to a shooting

Officials said around 10:30 p.m. Friday night they were contacted by a victim who said he was shot at while driving his vehicle in the area of Wilkins Street and S. King St. During the subsequent investigation officers responded to the area and located Anthony Garcia, 38, in the 10 block of S. King St. An addition suspect identified as Omar Godinez, 37, was later located and taken into custody for his participation in the incident. Garcia and Godinez, both of Bakersfield, were arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon, gang participation, firearm violations, and conspiracy.

