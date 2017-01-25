Body found in SUV in Bakersfield canal
Authorities are trying to determine whether a body found in a car inside a Bakersfield canal is that of a woman who went missing during stormy weather. Police and fire officials say the body was found Tuesday inside a white sport utility vehicle in the Arvin-Edison Canal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Tue
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Mon
|jerry
|4
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 23
|Help
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|Rich
|51
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jan 20
|Danielle
|35
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 18
|Ebone17
|373
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC