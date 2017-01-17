Blake Shelton Wins People's Choice Awards for Best Album, Best Male Singer
Blake Shelton had a good night last night. Not only did his If I'm Honest project win the People's Choice Award for Favorite Album, he's the first country artist ever to win that non-genre honor.
