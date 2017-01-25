Beer and pub primer: Where to start in the craft brew scene
Read about craft beer and breweries news and trends in Fresno CA, Visalia, Madera, Bakersfield and the Central Valley area Lord of Games Jeff Moore leads Pub Quiz night at House of Pendragon in Clovis. The game is weekly on Tuesday nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Tue
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Tue
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Mon
|jerry
|4
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 23
|Help
|1
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|Rich
|51
|any young ladies of legal age need a sugar daddy? (Oct '14)
|Jan 20
|Danielle
|35
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 18
|Ebone17
|373
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC