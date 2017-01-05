Bakersfield police investigate suicide
Police are investigating an apparent suicide Thursday morning that local media say occurred at the home of a Bakersfield City Council member. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Dinard Place about 11:30 a.m. regarding an apparent suicide, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired "Rapper"
|13 hr
|Cabot
|3
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06)
|Wed
|Linda
|30
|Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|Angel
|366
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC