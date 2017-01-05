Bakersfield police investigate suicide

Bakersfield police investigate suicide

Police are investigating an apparent suicide Thursday morning that local media say occurred at the home of a Bakersfield City Council member. Bakersfield police were dispatched to a home in the 8600 block of Dinard Place about 11:30 a.m. regarding an apparent suicide, officials said.

