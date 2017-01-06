Bakersfield Mist Opens this Weekend a...

Bakersfield Mist Opens this Weekend at Carpenter Square Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Inspired by true events, the play pits Maude Gutman, a bawdy, boozy thrift shop collector against Lionel Percy, a snooty world-class art expert from New York. Maude has lived alone in a crummy trailer park in Bakersfield, California for thirty-three years, and has no taste for or knowledge of fine art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman that wants to use strapon on male (Jan '12) 11 hr theCARS7879 52
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Thu Ludi 367
Tired "Rapper" Thu Cabot 3
Teen Challenge Exposed! (Dec '06) Jan 4 Linda 30
News Elderly man alleges assault and robbery at ATM Jan 4 tellinitlikeitis 2
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Kern County was issued at January 07 at 6:31AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC