A Week in the Life of a Working Online MBA Student

Prospective online MBA students should determine whether programs have an in-person residency they will need to factor into their schedule, experts say. By day, Quinn Woodard Jr. is an electrical engineer at Chevron Corp. By night, he's an online student pursuing his MBA at the Indiana University-Bloomington Kelley School of Business , hoping to accelerate his career and develop new skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.