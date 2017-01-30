A Week in the Life of a Working Online MBA Student
Prospective online MBA students should determine whether programs have an in-person residency they will need to factor into their schedule, experts say. By day, Quinn Woodard Jr. is an electrical engineer at Chevron Corp. By night, he's an online student pursuing his MBA at the Indiana University-Bloomington Kelley School of Business , hoping to accelerate his career and develop new skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need recommendationsome for the best divorce ...
|Sat
|Bbb
|1
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 27
|Evangelina
|374
|Dmv. Id replacement.
|Jan 27
|Asap
|2
|Walmart proposes new store in Lamont (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|Pirate
|13
|Hookers on union?
|Jan 26
|Boo
|1
|Lets post hoz (Jun '15)
|Jan 24
|Ftp
|11
|What's your pubic preference?
|Jan 24
|CuriousGeorge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC