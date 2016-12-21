YEARWOOD: Bakersfield is most romantic city
Today, on Live with Kelly, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood discussed how they got engaged and it all happened in Bakersfield, Calif. "Bakersfield is the most romantic city in the country for me," Trisha Yearwood says when describing how Garth Brooks proposed to her at the Crystal Palace on LIVE with Kelly.
