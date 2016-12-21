Shaving cream as a defogger for your windshield?
Has this ever happened to you? You can't see out of your car windshield because it's foggy or cloudy? 23ABC's Adam Bowles has got a simple weather hack to help you clear off that fog and it involves......shaving cream?? BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you've got shaving cream, you have your own defogger you can use on the windshield of your car to keep it from fogging up during these cold and winter mornings.
