Series of earthquakes hits near California-Nevada state line
A map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Wednesday morning's 5.7 quake near Hawthorne, Nev. A series of moderate earthquakes rocked the Nevada-California state line, shaking residents in both states but producing no reports of major damage or injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|Tue
|Skater
|1
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|xinavee
|3
|Unarmed 73-Year-Old Man Shot by Police Was Carr...
|Dec 14
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC