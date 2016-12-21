Most recent incidents involving KCSO staff
On July 14, 2015 , 59-year-old Larry Eugene Maharrey died after colliding with KCSO deputy Marvin Gomez while driving down the road. Maharrey's family filed a wrongful death suit after witnesses shared that Gomez did not have his sirens on as he began making a left turn at a red light just as Maharrey was crossing the intersection.
