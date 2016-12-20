Mira Monte High School Students Inducted Into International Thespian Society
At M Ira Mont e High School, in Bakersfield, California, 12 students recently became members of an international Honor Society , thanks to a new grant program that is covering the initial costs of membership. The students were inducted into the International Thespian Society , the honor organization for high school and middle school theatre students.
