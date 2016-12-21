Man says he was shot while testing 't...

Man says he was shot while testing 'theory' about police brutality

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The man says he stepped out of his car with a rifle during a traffic stop in order to prove to a friend that there were good police officers in the world. BAKERSFIELD, CA A man who was shot by police last week after being pulled over says he wanted to prove to his friend that police officers are good people.

