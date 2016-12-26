Lame-Duck Obama Admin Rejects CA High-Speed Rail $15 Billion Loan
The California High-Speed Rail Authority came up empty when it asked the outgoing administration of President Barack Obama for a $15 billion loan, the Los Angeles Times reports . State officials feared that with Republican Donald J. Trump taking office - somewhat unexpectedly - in January, and perhaps cutting off funding to the struggling project, which has never had a clear idea of how it would be financed, they would appeal to the Obama administration for a financial break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump White Power
|Tue
|Skater
|1
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|xinavee
|3
|Unarmed 73-Year-Old Man Shot by Police Was Carr...
|Dec 14
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC