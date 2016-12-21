Houchin announces critical blood product alert; special holiday hours
As the holidays are here, local blood bank shelves are dangerously low on O-, A-, O+ blood, and platelets from any blood type. Donors with these blood types are urged to come in to either the Houchin Community Blood Bank donor center to help with this urgent need or to the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs on Dec. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. Platelet donors should call 661-616-2505 to find out which center has an open automated donation chair for them.
