Former East High star running back Ula Tolutau commits to BYU
After returning from an LDS mission to Bakersfield, California, during the summer, former East High star running back Ula Tolutau has decided to play collegiately at BYU . A post on his parents' joint Facebook account on Saturday revealed the 2013 Deseret News "Mr. Football" award winner chose the Cougars over Utah, Utah State and Oregon State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|xinavee
|3
|Unarmed 73-Year-Old Man Shot by Police Was Carr...
|Dec 14
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|disrespect and common courtesy (Jun '16)
|Dec 11
|Pity
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC