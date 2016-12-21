Former East High star running back Ula Tolutau commits to BYU

After returning from an LDS mission to Bakersfield, California, during the summer, former East High star running back Ula Tolutau has decided to play collegiately at BYU . A post on his parents' joint Facebook account on Saturday revealed the 2013 Deseret News "Mr. Football" award winner chose the Cougars over Utah, Utah State and Oregon State.

