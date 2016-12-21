Fatality reported in multiple crashes on foggy I-5 near Highway 99...
At least one person is dead in multiple crashes on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 split north of Bakersfield on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol website is reporting. As of 11:48 a.m., the California Department of Transportation said southbound I-5 remains closed.
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10)
|Jan 1
|Angel
|366
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|xinavee
|3
