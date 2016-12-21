Fatality reported in multiple crashes...

Fatality reported in multiple crashes on foggy I-5 near Highway 99...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: The Fresno Bee

At least one person is dead in multiple crashes on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 split north of Bakersfield on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol website is reporting. As of 11:48 a.m., the California Department of Transportation said southbound I-5 remains closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do some people think Victory Outreach is a ... (Jun '10) Jan 1 Angel 366
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
Tired "Rapper" Dec 20 Java 2
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
Homeless Dec 15 Trenti 3
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Dec 15 xinavee 3
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kern County was issued at January 04 at 12:00AM PST

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC