Eighth annual wreath ceremony honoring veterans at Bakersfield National Cemetery on December 17

The eighth annual Wreath Laying Ceremony honoring over 5,000 Kern County veterans and spouses interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery will take place on Saturday, December 17, at 8:55 a.m. Although the actual ceremonies do not begin until 8:55 a.m., family members are invited to arrive between 7:15 and 8:15 a.m. to allow time for them to place wreaths on the grave sites of their loved ones prior to the public ceremony. Evergreen wreaths will be laid at grave sites on the 500-acre cemetery at the intersection of Highways 58 and 223, about 25 miles east of Bakersfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.