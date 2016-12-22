Deadly shootings prompt state civil rights probe of Kern County, Bakersfield policing
The California attorney general's office has opened a civil rights investigation into two law enforcement agencies after a series of deadly shootings - including the death of a 73-year-old man. The two noncriminal investigations will look into whether the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the Bakersfield Police Department have shown a "pattern or practice" of violating state or federal law, and could lead to demands for reforms.
