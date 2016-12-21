Company Helps Solve Contractor Debris Challenges
The SCOR Industries' resource recovery and zero-waste program for dealing with construction debris is growing in popularity across Southern California as a trio of trends converge: an increase in all types of construction, less available landfill space and more government regulations. "The typical hauler focuses on finding a home for construction waste," said Adolfo Sandoval, son of the founder and vice president of operations of SCOR Industries.
