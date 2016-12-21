California youth receives 'Young Sikh Hero' award
AMRITSAR: A young Sikh-American, Balmeet Singh, who dared a hatemonger was awarded with the 'Young Sikh Hero' award in the US. Reportedly, on September 30, Balmeet was accosted by an angry stranger, later identified as David Hook , outside a restaurant who threw some drink on his face and threatened him with his life.
