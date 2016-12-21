BCHS gives gifts to East Bakersfield kids
Kids from an East Bakersfield elementary school were given an early Christmas present Thursday courtesy of Bakersfield Christian High School. This year the students were even able to go to the Bakersfield Christian campus where they were surprised with clothes, toys, and activities.
