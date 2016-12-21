A three-second laser strike cost Barr...

A three-second laser strike cost Barry Bowser everything

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Ars Technica

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.-Most convicted criminals don't make a point of publicly apologizing for their crimes in the local newspaper. But Barry Bowser, who was convicted in 2015, is no ordinary criminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tired "Rapper" Dec 20 Java 2
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
Homeless Dec 15 Trenti 3
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Dec 15 xinavee 3
News Unarmed 73-Year-Old Man Shot by Police Was Carr... Dec 14 Go Blue Forever 1
disrespect and common courtesy (Jun '16) Dec 11 Pity 2
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,335

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC