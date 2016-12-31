2 killed, several injured in multiple...

2 killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Two people died and several others were injured Saturday in at least one multiple-vehicle crash on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield, California Highway Patrol and Kern County coroner's officials reported. A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Manteca were confirmed dead, Bakersfield station KBAK-TV and the Associated Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bakersfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera Fri tellinitlikeitis 2
Donald Trump White Power Dec 27 Skater 1
Tired "Rapper" Dec 20 Java 2
lame Dec 18 Haterswillhate 1
Help me out... Dec 18 Hey 1
Homeless Dec 15 Trenti 3
Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11) Dec 15 xinavee 3
See all Bakersfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bakersfield Forum Now

Bakersfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bakersfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bakersfield, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC