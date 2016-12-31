2 killed, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Bakersfield
Two people died and several others were injured Saturday in at least one multiple-vehicle crash on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield, California Highway Patrol and Kern County coroner's officials reported. A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Manteca were confirmed dead, Bakersfield station KBAK-TV and the Associated Press reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Bakersfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karla Lizbeth Ramirez/Herrera
|Fri
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Donald Trump White Power
|Dec 27
|Skater
|1
|Tired "Rapper"
|Dec 20
|Java
|2
|lame
|Dec 18
|Haterswillhate
|1
|Help me out...
|Dec 18
|Hey
|1
|Homeless
|Dec 15
|Trenti
|3
|Former DA Ed Jagels Arrested For Child Molesting (Oct '11)
|Dec 15
|xinavee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bakersfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC