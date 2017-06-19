Sun Ra and Science at Atlas Obscura's...

Sun Ra and Science at Atlas Obscura's Total Eclipse Festival in Eastern Oregon

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Pordland Mercury

The always fascinating travel website Atlas Obscura is devoted to exploring the weirder nooks and crannies of the planet, and last week they announced a big festival for this summer's upcoming total solar eclipse. It's happening in Eastern Oregon in the path of totality , and in addition to scientists and other speakers, it will feature a performance from Sun Ra's Arkestra .

