Sun Ra and Science at Atlas Obscura's Total Eclipse Festival in Eastern Oregon
The always fascinating travel website Atlas Obscura is devoted to exploring the weirder nooks and crannies of the planet, and last week they announced a big festival for this summer's upcoming total solar eclipse. It's happening in Eastern Oregon in the path of totality , and in addition to scientists and other speakers, it will feature a performance from Sun Ra's Arkestra .
